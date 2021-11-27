Seahawks

Seahawks loss equals doggy gain

I took my four-legged buddy to the large off-leash dog park at Redmond’s Marymoor Park on Sunday afternoon during the Seahawks game. It was a rare November afternoon of brilliant sunshine and pleasant temperatures. And the dog park was absolutely packed; in fact I don’t know if I have ever seen more people and dogs there.

The silver lining of a bad Seahawks season is it frees up Sundays for healthier and more worthwhile pursuits.

kwa829 (online comment)

Sweeping changes?

It appears the Seahawks are in the five stages of grief. The stage we’re in right now is denial, and it will progress to acceptance at the end of the season.

Then the problem is, what do you do?

Give a better and longer contract to Pete Carroll, perhaps guaranteeing him to coach in his 80s? Give Russell Wilson a new lucrative contract for 10 years? Fire all the assistant coaches every year?

Look closely at Russell’s play — he used to play reckless and wild, and he won.

Meanwhile, Carroll’s got no answers. Pete, USC’s calling! Pick up the phone!

Advertising

Martin Litwak, Olympia

Harsh!

The Hawks decided a losing season was worth boosting Russ’ ego.

Everyone knows his finger is not 100%, but he couldn’t take the chance that Geno would keep playing well. There’s no “I” in team but there is in Wilson.

Jack Jones, Fall City

Huskies

No more assistants on the rise

The respective failures of coaches Jimmy Lake and Mike Hopkins, despite their successes as well-regarded assistants, confirm that prior experience as a head coach at a mid-major or preferably a major-college program is a necessary qualification for a head-coaching position in the Pac-12.

Jim Varnell, Normandy Park

Sounders

Dull strategy worked vs. Seattle

Sad to see Real Salt Lake’s boring strategy of playing for the tie and a shootout paid off (Larry Stone: “Sounders let Real Salt Lake hang around, leading to a frustrating early playoff exit”). Face it, the Sounders have not been playing a very entertaining game lately and Salt Lake took advantage of it. This failure fits right into the Seattle sports scene narrative this winter — pitchers and catchers right around the corner, though.

SofaSpud (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.