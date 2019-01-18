Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

Bye Russell?

If the Seahawks could get two first-round draft picks and save $35 million in cap space, what would be so wrong in trading Russell Wilson? Select QB Dwayne Haskins on a rookie contract and spend all that extra money on beefing up the lines.

Kelly Peterson, Redmond

Don’t take all the money, Russ

Russell Wilson has proved that he deserves every penny reflecting his remarkable accomplishments on the field, and his 11th-highest-compensation rate among current NFL quarterbacks is absurd — at a mere $21.9 million. However, No. 3’s best approach for renegotiating his contract might well be to demand pay akin to Tom Brady. Brady is playing in yet another postseason contest as several better-paid NFL stars watch.

Will Knedlik

Sounders

New jerseys controversial

I predict slow sales, but kudos to Zulilly for choosing to believe in MLS (“Sounders, Reign ink new jersey sponsorship deals with Seattle-based online retailer Zulily”). The cursive flourish may always discourage self-conscious manly men, but the rest of us will adapt and sales will again depend on success on the pitch.

Slidezone (online comment)

Fashion statement

Yeah … no. Not a chance I’ll wear something with that dopey logo.

KPinJEFFCO (online comment)

Huskies

Praising Coach Pete

Unfortunately, UW did not win on the scoreboard at the Rose Bowl. But Coach Pete has, in five years, brought UW back to national relevance — three major bowls, including a College Playoff. Who else can say that? Coach Pete is leading a program that is first and foremost about teaching its players how to be good young men. Coach Pete teaches right from wrong in all that he says and does. This cannot be said about Urban Meyer.

Ann Nelson, Seattle

Thybulle needs to take more shots

Give Matisse the ball! Everyone knows that Matisse Thybulle is a truly outstanding defensive player: stealing balls, blocking shots, and rebounding with abandon. However, he is also a very fine offensive player with a sweet shot.

John Scehovic, Langley

