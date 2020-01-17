Seahawks

Be like Bill

Thank you for your photograph in the Monday paper of Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the game against the Packers doing his facial imitation of Bill Belichick. Unfortunately, Mr. Carroll has not mastered an imitation of Mr. Belichick’s coaching decisions during games.

Ivars Zemitans, Seattle

Environment right with Seattle

As a 21-year old college student, I’ve grown up watching the Seahawks and have always been fascinated by how each man carries himself. I think to Marshawn Lynch and how he consistently shakes hands with his teammates when he scores. I think about how Russell Wilson visits hospitals and his unwavering positivity. There is something to be said about the leadership that creates an environment for players to genuinely be themselves and have fun.

Taylor Costin, Bellingham

Take care of your chicken

The postgame comments from Lynch contained some very sound advice. Far too many football players and other professional athletes have squandered the monetary opportunity that comes with playing the game they love.

Frank Young, Federal Way

Russell’s skills

Every Seahawks game is predictable. Trail at halftime. Wake up!

Russell is an exceptional, multitalented quarterback. No restrictions. Turn him loose. Let him control the offense the entire game.

Loren Anderson, Anacortes

Baseball

Sign-stealing scandal

As if Shoeless Joe Jackson, Pete Rose and the steroid era weren’t bad enough, the widening sign-stealing episode is a hammer to MLB. While I agree with some of the commissioner’s sanctions, they do not seriously address the role of individual players in this scandal.

Small wonder Jose Altuve seemed to be getting served up meatballs. Let the entire Astros team play slowpitch for the next two years.

Dave Humphrey, Bellevue

Huskies

UW women on rise

The Huskies women have nowhere to go but up. Their coach has a good philosophy of involving all players on the floor in her third year at the helm, but too many players lack the skill level to score when they are called on. They need much more balanced scoring to move up the ranks.

John Hemion, Bellevue

