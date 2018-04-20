Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

The disrespectful book club

I haven’t adored every boss I’ve had, but blatant disrespect in meetings, no matter how banal or old news to me, is not how anyone normal does business (Bob Condotta: “Was reading books in meetings why the Seahawks traded Michael Bennett?”).

At least if you want to succeed in the long run.

qbert (online comment)

Show time

Imagine an usher at our local movie house saying, “Before I show you to your seat, let me explain why Trump must be impeached.” Why not? Colin Kaepernick was an employee of the NFL, which is in the entertainment business.

Are NFL players the only employees who should be able to use the platform of their job for social protest?

Tom Oleson, Gig Harbor

Draft a RB first

Since the departure of Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks’ running back by committee, using later-round draft picks, castoffs and free agents, has become a dismal failure. They need to use their first-round pick on a running back.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Mariners

Offense, huh?

From spring training through the first few games, everyone from Jerry Dipoto to Scott Servais to all the journalistic pundits and sports-talk prognosticators were saying the same thing: The Mariners offense is going to be a handful. It will keep them in every game, even with a dubious starting rotation. Speaking of a handful, the M’s managed six runs in the four-game series with Houston.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island

Huskies

Some extra bucks?

As a fan and football season-ticket holder I support UW President Ana Mari Cauce’s decision to seek a raise for AD Jennifer Cohen. She landed the Adidas contract and gender equality supports an appropriate value.

But considering the surplus of funds, what about the loyal fans who have supported Husky sports? Don’t the fans merit some consideration, such as more daytime football so that the oft-advertised “best setting for college football” is actually visible?

David Celio, Seattle

Stay home

Why is it so many (all?) of our outstanding state boys and girls high-school basketball stars choose to play their collegiate careers out of state?

Robert Kilian, Bellevue

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com