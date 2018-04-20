Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Seahawks
The disrespectful book club
I haven’t adored every boss I’ve had, but blatant disrespect in meetings, no matter how banal or old news to me, is not how anyone normal does business (Bob Condotta: “Was reading books in meetings why the Seahawks traded Michael Bennett?”).
At least if you want to succeed in the long run.
qbert (online comment)
Show time
Imagine an usher at our local movie house saying, “Before I show you to your seat, let me explain why Trump must be impeached.” Why not? Colin Kaepernick was an employee of the NFL, which is in the entertainment business.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks' 2018 regular-season schedule includes five primetime games, bye following trip to London
- We all love him, but it's time for the Mariners to release Ichiro | Stone
- Analysis: Rating the Seahawks' 2018 schedule game-by-game
- For players like Felix Hernandez, conditions in their homeland of Venezuela are sickening
- Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas won't hold out in 2018 WATCH
Are NFL players the only employees who should be able to use the platform of their job for social protest?
Tom Oleson, Gig Harbor
Draft a RB first
Since the departure of Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks’ running back by committee, using later-round draft picks, castoffs and free agents, has become a dismal failure. They need to use their first-round pick on a running back.
Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue
Mariners
Offense, huh?
From spring training through the first few games, everyone from Jerry Dipoto to Scott Servais to all the journalistic pundits and sports-talk prognosticators were saying the same thing: The Mariners offense is going to be a handful. It will keep them in every game, even with a dubious starting rotation. Speaking of a handful, the M’s managed six runs in the four-game series with Houston.
Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island
Huskies
Some extra bucks?
As a fan and football season-ticket holder I support UW President Ana Mari Cauce’s decision to seek a raise for AD Jennifer Cohen. She landed the Adidas contract and gender equality supports an appropriate value.
But considering the surplus of funds, what about the loyal fans who have supported Husky sports? Don’t the fans merit some consideration, such as more daytime football so that the oft-advertised “best setting for college football” is actually visible?
David Celio, Seattle
Stay home
Why is it so many (all?) of our outstanding state boys and girls high-school basketball stars choose to play their collegiate careers out of state?
Robert Kilian, Bellevue
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.