Bobby Wagner, besides being a great middle linebacker and apparently a really good guy, also seems a shrewd and intelligent negotiator who really knows how to shape a deal for the benefit of the one client in his portfolio (Larry Stone: “Bobby Wagner bets on himself and appears to win big with Rams deal”).

His sense of timing and leverage will make the next chapter in his career very interesting and profitable (up to $65 million).

tryharder (online comment)

It will be more difficult to see the Seahawks’ offense being pummeled by Bobby in a Rams jersey than to see Russ in that orange No. 3, since we don’t play the Broncos much.

It’ll be a surreal season.

Anaco (online comment)

It’s a sad commentary on the Seahawks organization that Wagner learned of his release on social media. Wouldn’t it be interesting if after the 2022 football season is over, GM John Schneider goes to his office the next day to find that the lock on his door has been changed. What goes around, comes around …

Bob Coyle, Clyde Hill

Kalen DeBoer’s a solid dude, and a winner (Mike Vorel: “How UW coach Kalen DeBoer forged a championship blueprint in Sioux Falls, S.D.”).

Can you imagine playing in that frozen football game in South Dakota?

I shiver thinking about playing in the cold, rain and wind in Seattle in my youth, but the snowy frozen tundra — no thanks.

Sonny Clark (online comment)

It’s not a matter of spend big, but spend wise (Matt Calkins: “Do Mariners need to spend big to win big and end playoff drought?”).

Don’t blow payroll on signing stiffs like Carlos Silva as cone head did back in 2008. What a train wreck that team was.

mincher5 (online comment)

