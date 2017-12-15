Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Seahawks

Team needs more discipline?

Much has been made of Coach Pete Carroll’s attempts to make the Seahawk team experience fun, honoring each player’s individuality and giving them the space to express themselves.

I have to wonder: Are they taking that gift for granted? The actions of several Hawks during the loss to the Jaguars tells me that they are thinking ME first, not TEAM first.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Flipping it

Perhaps the new American motto should be, “It IS whether you win or lose, NOT how you play the game.”

Dick Schwartz, Seattle

Hockey team

What’s in a name

Stick with the name Metropolitans (Matt Calkins: “Winter blues? Cheer up because NHL tells Seattle to apply for expansion team”). Seattle Metropolitans was the original name of the Seattle hockey team that won the Stanley Cup 100 years ago.

So it is original and gives us a banner to hang to re-establish our original history. The history of the New York Mets began in 1962.

TheSJWStasi (online comment)

Fish sticks

Just wanted to throw this in: Seattle Sockeyes.

Keith Brown, Tulalip

Mariners

Mean bats

I witnessed how awesome the Yankees were when they had Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle together. Now I fear they will be awesome again with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the lineup. We Mariners fans are left to only dream what a lineup with Cano, Cruz and Ohtani might have accomplished.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Felix’s finesse

Felix could still be a productive pitcher (Larry Stone: “To have chance at postseason, Mariners need a healthy, revived Felix Hernandez”) if he does what Frank Tanana did when his fastball deserted him and instead relied on smarts and finesse (also see Moyer, Jamie), but I wonder if Felix has the desire to reinvent himself in that image.

Bobo Newsom (online comment)

Pitching, please

I’ve been a Mariners fan since 1977, yet I’m already harboring doubts about 2018. What did the M’s need more than anything? Starting pitching! Yet, I see no No. 2, 3 or 4 starter signed so far. GM Jerry Dipoto says his top three pitchers stack up well against the rest of the A.L., but I sure don’t see that.

After Felix and Paxton get hurt, that leaves Mike Leake and a bunch of journeymen.

Mike Shaw, Edmonds

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com