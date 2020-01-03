Seahawks

Joke time

What do the Philadelphia Eagles and the U.S. Postal Service have in common? Neither deliver on Sunday.

Whitewater (online comment)

Pessimistic view

The Seahawks’ offensive line is terrible, the defense is terrible with the exception of the linebackers and the coaches lack any imagination.

The offense needs to be more progressive in the first half, so they don’t start the second half behind 10-20 points.

Paul Eliason, Redmond

Close range

One has to ask why, in critical moments, do the Seahawks never seem to respond professionally? From one 1-yard line failure to the next, the script never seems to improve as last Sunday’s debacle at the goal line proved yet again.

Paul Richter, Seattle

Boz an awkward choice

I am disappointed that Brian Bosworth was picked to raise the 12th Man flag. He snowballed everyone coming out of college. He only played in 24 games and continually was run over by opposing running backs, most notable being Bo Jackson carrying him into the end zone. Call virtually anyone else.

Jim Lambo Jr., White Salmon

Thanks

I want to thank the Seattle Times sports team for another year of excellent reporting. The coverage of the Seahawks is particularly outstanding. Huge shout-out to Bob Condotta.

Russell Preston, Everett

NBA

Stern’s death

David Stern’s so-called marketing genius took a back seat to his disdain for Seattle.

Moving a team from the 14th-ranked sports market to the 45th shows that focus on fame and money took a back seat to his bias. He was angry that we didn’t build the Sonics a brand-new arena just 10 years after KeyArena was renovated and he took his anger at losing that battle out on Seattle and its fans.

JustHangLoose (online comment)

Never forget

Since I’ll never meet anyone from the David Stern family to express condolences for his passing, let me say I don’t care he’s gone. When he had the chance to do the right thing by Sonics fans, he screwed us.

Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park

