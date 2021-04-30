Seahawks

Tough choices

This will be the most unpredictable draft in modern NFL history. With COVID having released many players from their obligation to play in 2020, and with no NFL combine which would have put everyone on an equal field, the true evaluations are not just difficult, but impossible.

The college players that actually played in 2020 showed me the kind of desire for the game that I’d look for if I were a GM.

Angel Hewit, Issaquah

NFC West QBs

I’m just glad that San Fran didn’t get Aaron Rodgers (Larry Stone: “Seahawks have to be pleased with QB situation compared to NFC West after first round”). The Rams got better with Matthew Stafford. SF still has Jimmy Garoppolo and now Trey Lance to develop while sitting for a season. Kyler Murray is the second-best QB in the division and improving rapidly.

bipartisan (online comment)

Hockey

What noise does a Kraken make?

The Kraken team ownership still has time to adopt their own homegrown post-goal sound instead of using the tired banal blare in place at most NHL rinks. Why not engage the local music community in a spirited competition to create an original homegrown Seattle Kraken celebration?

New team! New sound!

Gordon Zawaski, Parksville, B.C.

Mariners

Give us a streaming option please

I am currently getting Mariners games on the radio. Highly unsatisfactory.

You can get ROOT Sports TV coverage only if you buy an expensive cable package, which isn’t an option for many senior citizens (Ed. — or us budgeting younger folks, either). I would love to get ROOT Sports available on a streaming service — or even to pay for individual games on demand. The ROOT/Mariners team and MLB prevents that.

In a year in which the former CEO denigrated the entire team and reveled in an approach to players based on manipulation and chicanery, perhaps the Mariners would like to do something right, for the fans.

Larry Works, Seattle

