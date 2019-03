Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Seahawks

Ranking Earl

I may be standing alone in a corner by myself, but I for one think Earl Thomas is one of the greatest safeties who ever played the game (“Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency”).

openup58 (online comment)

Baseball

A lot of money

I’m not sure how we ever got to the point in baseball where players are given hundreds of millions of dollars over 10 years or more, but baseball should be about to implode. Fans should walk away in droves over these escalating salaries. Maybe, like football, teams could walk away from players who no longer produce. Take Felix Hernandez of the Mariners. Bryce Harper’s batting average is nothing that should demand anywhere near that price.

Chuck Barnard

Huskies

Painterly skills

His mother predictably named Matisse Thybulle for his amazing little brush-stroke steals and blocks. He’ll break Gary Payton’s all-time steals record. He is not only the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, he is the Pac-12 player of the year. Forget the obsession about offense.

John McCaslin, Kirkland

More on Walton

What basketball fan wants to hear about ostrich ranches? How much does Bill Walton get paid for each time he declares the Pac-12 to be the “conference of champions”?

Terry Williams, Mount Vernon

A Walton fan

By clowning with his broadcast partner and dealing in exaggerations, Bill Walton shows us that basketball games are fun — not life or death. I like that Walton shares information about players and their families and points out players whose skills are over- or under-appreciated.

True, at critical points in close games, I have wished Walton would shut up. But mostly I find him entertaining.

Mike Ward, Mukilteo

Not sure, but he was a Blazer

Do you guys have an anti-Walton agenda?

Alex Spencer, Port Angeles

