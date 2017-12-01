Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor
Seahawks
Life is most important
Life is not all football, Kam (Matt Calkins: “It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap”). If it’s your neck and a possible wheelchair … retire. There’s a whole world out here.
Bike2Work (online comment)
Blocking?
Can someone please explain to tight end Jimmy Graham that blocking is actually part of his job description? I’m sure he’d prefer to simply catch 10-yard TD passes every play, but sometimes we need a TE that can actually block.
Grant Jenkins, Seattle
Apple Cup
Harsh, man
It would have been nice if someone had informed the WSU football team that the Apple Cup was to be played Saturday. Maybe then their team would have shown up for the game.
George Briggs, Edmonds
Rather play the Ducks
It was suggested the Apple Cup is not a true rivalry game — stats prove that is true. It should be retired and replaced with a state vs. state game (Washington and Oregon). So, the last regular football game of year would be Ducks vs. Dawgs and Beavs vs. Cougs. It would provide closer games and the schools are more similar from a recruiting/size/money/talent point of view.
Gordon Ridgeway, Bothell
