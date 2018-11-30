Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Seahawks
Punny guy
Richard Sherman is returning to Seattle on Sunday. He has made himself a stereotype — the stereotype that elite cornerbacks and receivers become divas. Sherman believes himself to be football royalty.
He is Richard The Turd.
George Swanson, Auburn
Apple Cup
Jingle all the way
Here’s a rave to columnist Larry Stone and the clever headline, “Dashing Through the Snow” and the Husky football team, the marching band and the fans, with this “Jingle Bells” carol:
Apple Cup Yells
Dashing through the snow,
On an 80-yard touchdown play.
Over the field he goes.
Gaskin all the way.
Rah! Rah! Rah!
Husky Dawg fans cheer.
Making spirits bright.
Yelling extra loud to honor,
Their band who’s home tonight.
Oh Husky Dawgs! Husky Dawgs!
Huskies all the way!
Now reigning champs of Pac-12 North,
With Pasadena on the way!
Linda Dodge, Bothell
Clean cut
My Gillette stock doubled over the weekend as sales climbed with all people in Spokane shaving off their mustaches.
Lance Towle, Kirkland
Spells it out
My condolences to Jim Moore. I’m sure next year will be the Cougs’ year!
HydroDan (online comment)
Mariners
Cleaning house
The Mariners’ slogan for 2019: “Who ARE these guys?!
Chris Middaugh, North Bend
Class AAAA team
At GM Jerry Dipoto’s current trading rate, next season when a Mariner gets sent to Tacoma, it will be a promotion.
Roger Ferleman, Redmond
Questioning
Why in the world would you trade our best and favorite players? Edwin Diaz, who saved 57 games. Yes, Robinson Cano had an 80-game suspension, but that is behind him. He is a fantastic second baseman and he produces hits when we need them.
Glenna Atwood, Des Moines
