Seahawks

Russell’s finger

Wow! What an irony. A guy who probably uses his middle finger less than most people is sidelined by an injury to it (Bob Condotta: “Report: Seahawks’ Russell Wilson has finger surgery, will be out roughly six weeks”).

Hope he recovers fast and well. But I think this season was going to be a stinker one way or the other.

milo mindbender (online comment)

Losing season?

Hey guys, get ready for an 8-9 season. And that could be a pipe dream. The Mariners almost made the postseason — way closer than the Seahawks are going to get.

Paul Martini, Shoreline

Discombobulated against Rams

The Seahawks looked extremely disjointed against the Rams. The offense … the defense … Russell Wilson’s middle finger …

Mel Nason, Lynnwood

About the defense

If the Seahawks insist on playing the type of zone defense they have been using, it’s going to be a very long season regardless of whether Wilson returns.

If it wasn’t for Tyler Lockett tripping, Geno Smith might have won that game. He played far better than Wilson.

Olympiaman (online comment)

Mariners

Just what the doctor ordered

Talk about a shot in the arm, how about the one the Mariners gave their fans and the city of Seattle this season! The side effects were drama, excitement, suspense, pride, and joy.

We look forward to getting our booster next year.

Tish Gregory, Renton

Parking prices

The Event Parking Garage is across the street from the Mariners stadium is very convenient for people with limited mobility. During the season, parking was $20. For the last homestand, the first game with Oakland was $20. The games with Los Angeles were a sellout. Parking for the Friday game was $40. Parking for the Sunday game was $60.

On the receipt they should have had in big bold letters: GOTCHA.

Sharon Poage Pakkala

Next year

Believe Big? Hmmm. How about, “Trust, but verify.”

sabinwiki (online comment)

