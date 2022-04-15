Seahawks

Get Minshew

After the loss of Russell Wilson, the team needs to find a dynamic starter who can rally the team and fans, and fit within the budget. I vote for Gardner Minshew. What a perfect choice for the 12s to rally round.

Mustache production would not keep up with demand!

Rick Eirich, Camano Island

Go for the Heel

Seahawks, please draft Sam Howell (the North Carolina quarterback). He can do play action, plus he can run if he needs to. Looking at his highlights, he can throw in tight windows. I rest my case.

Alex Soriano, Vashon Island

Mariners

Thinking too much at the plate

One of my coaches used to ask “what’s the most important pitch?” or “what’s the most important at-bat?” The answer to both was always “the next one.”

Last year I always felt someone needed to be asking Jarred Kelenic those questions (Ryan Divish: “Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic stops ‘thinking too much’ and delivers with two-hit performance in Chicago”). The guy was just so wound up and acted like every pitch and every at bat was life or death. I agree with the article that this year there seems to be a calmer demeanor. Hopefully that will pay off.

Goneyard22 (online comment)

Sunk cost?

Why do the Mariners keep trying to push Kelenic? He couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. (Ed. — time for a cannon shot from the SS Mariner?)

Ron Oyer, Renton

Might be a poem

I like Kelenic.

I like him to be the player he shows promise to be.

I like Kelenic in Tacoma until he learns to recognize pitches.

Ken White

Real estate

Russell’s house for sale for $28M

Hideous. Looks like a Las Vegas Marriott. (“You can own Russell Wilson’s Bellevue home for a cool $28 million”).

Artstone (online comment)

