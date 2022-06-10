Seahawks

Metcalf not at minicamp

All the negativity about DK Metcalf. I’m hoping the Hawks extend him (Larry Stone: “Metcalf’s minicamp holdout a troublesome development for Seahawks, but it’s not time to panic”). Receivers with his size, speed and agility are extremely rare.

Cheap seats (online comment)

Shaken, stirred

It is time to panic if you are emotionally invested in Seattle sports. But if you have already figured out that pro sports here are a losing proposition, then you just accept it and focus on teams that are currently doing well and have a better chance at sustained success (i.e. the Sounders).

MultipleMartiniCoug (online comment)

Mariners

Many questions

Please show me when our owners have proven competent in hiring winning management. Has Jerry Dipoto ever as a GM built or finished a playoff product?

Shawn Murphy

More criticism

The Mariners are underperforming, though they may turn it around. Blame has been given to ownership, management, and the players. Not much has been said about manager Scott Servais. He seems to be in way over his head.

Henry M. Brashen

On the bright side

The M’s are positioned well right now when you consider that they’ve already played 12 of their games against Houston, plus all of their road games against the AL East (except for the Yankees), and all of their road games against the NL East (except for two games against Washington). Less long-distance travel is ahead of them than behind them.

The toughest part of the schedule is behind the M’s, and perhaps the toughest spate of injuries is almost behind them, too. Let’s see how they do from here.

Bill645 (online comment)

