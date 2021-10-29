Seahawks

Actually, Geno has the right stuff

I am not an expert, but I have enjoyed watching football for over 50 years — most memorable, of the 49ers in the beginning.

I really do not like the implication that the Seahawks have no hope without Russell Wilson. I disagree. The problems need to be explored elsewhere — the last loss can be blamed on the wind in the field goal attempts, among other problems. I enjoyed, very much, the new quarterback. He needed more protection.

Dorothy Gallaway, Seattle

Blame Everett (not the city)

The low point in Seattle’s loss to the Saints was more symbolic than strategic.

I’m referring to tight end Gerald Everett’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter, when the Hawks were making some progress. Whether or not the drive would have ended in points is moot. What stands out is that Everett’s error was entirely self-inflicted, and completely selfish, taking his own positive team effort and turning it into a petulant display of adolescent machismo.

A team struggling within the smallest margins for error doesn’t have the luxury of indulging middle school impulses.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Enjoyed it

Is the Seahawks’ run of success over? Yes.

billyboy (online comment)

High schools

Dori denied coaching gig

As a former high-school coach and former Dori Monson fan, I was interested in the article on Monson and his coaching contract for Shorewood girls’ basketball (“Dori Monson wanted to coach Shorewood High girls basketball. His tweets did him in”).

I used to enjoy Dori’s show because he was not politically correct and would also go after both sides of an issue. I think he turned hard right years ago. He then lost me. Unfortunately, he’ll now be screaming liberal “cancel culture” and play the victim role on his show.

Chuck Bernasconi

