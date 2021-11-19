Seahawks

Russell’s finger

Sports fans are accustomed to seeing usual performances from athletes when they play, especially when coaches term them “good to go.” But athletes are subject to limitations, the same as all of us.

We saw Russell Wilson out there running around, wearing his familiar No. 3. But he did not work his normal magic because he was still injured.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

The real score

Bad Vax 17, Bad Finger 0.

rumblingalong (online comment)

Huskies

Wimpy reaction or rightful ending?

There is legitimate questioning on Jimmy Lake’s coaching of the Huskies. However, slapping his player on the helmet and shoving him away from a player for inappropriate behavior on the sidelines was needed and commonly used by coaches. Football is a rough sport and players are accustomed to getting hit during practice, games and on the sidelines.

I believe Lake did the right thing, and the University and the pansy media are out of line in using this incident to punish him for their unhappiness for Husky football results this year.

Dave Parrish, Port Ludlow

Improved on field

UW’s game against Arizona State was actually a fun game to watch. The predictable, uninspired play calling and associated string of three-and-outs we’ve endured in 2021 stepped aside for a little of the unconventional, a little freshness.

I’m looking forward to the Apple Cup a little more.

Andy Berschauer, Seattle

Kraken

Familiar feel

I truly hope that this team gets its stuff together this season and starts playing better hockey.

The last thing I want to see in this town is another Mariners franchise.

Red Grange (online comment)

