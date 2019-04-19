Seahawks

We can work it out

The NFL is entertainment, pure and simple. Russell Wilson is getting paid as one of the top entertainers in his field. To say that he is not all that good, or is being overpaid, is a bit like saying the Beatles were an OK band and didn’t deserve what they earned.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Will Russell’s deal hamper or help?

I am happy that Russell Wilson decided to re-sign with the Seahawks, but a big part of me is worried. Because of his new massive contract, I just have a fear that our ability to field a competitive and perennial contender will be ruined because so much money is going to one player.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Bedtime story

I’m OK with Russell’s new deal, but his means of announcing it was a bit strange (on Twitter at midnight, from his bed, with wife Ciara). But then again, everybody celebrates in different ways.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Golf

Tiger roars again

Nearly as extinct as some wild tiger species, it looked like Tiger Woods’ best days were well behind him. But then at age 43 he made a truly incredible and unexpected comeback, capturing his fifth Masters, his first major golf victory in 11 years and achieving his 15th major lifetime win. The lion may be king of the jungle, but Tiger is once again king of the golfing world.

Kenneth Zimmerman, Huntington Beach, Calif.

WNBA

Stewie’s injury

I’m curious as to why the WNBA is in the red so much of the time if only 20 percent of revenue goes to player salaries and why foreign leagues can afford to pay players so much more (Larry Stone: “Breanna Stewart’s Achilles injury underscores need for WNBA to find solution to pay issue”). It sounds like if players push for a higher percentage of the league revenues for salary, the league could go bankrupt. Tough situation. I hope there is a resolution of some sort because, as Larry points out, without an offseason, injury risk is going to always be higher.

NB coach (online comment)

