Seahawks

Should Russ take a pay cut to help?

I love Russell Wilson, and I hope he plays his entire career in Seattle. But I also hope he understands that if he wants to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league (which he has earned), it will be hard to build a championship team around him. Russell makes about 18% of the team’s salary cap. If he wants a quality offensive line, he should consider restructuring the deal so the team can afford it while keeping the rest of the team competitive.

John Hamilton, Lake Forest Park

Click here

Finally, an article about Russell Wilson. Ed. — Working on a big fashion spread, too (not really).

KokoPup (online comment)

Huskies

UW family with Lude, James

Thank you for the article about Mike Lude (Scott Hanson: “Mike Lude, longest serving AD in Husky history, still going ‘90 miles per hour’ at age 98”).

When he and coach Don James collaborated on the championship years, I was sales manager at KOMO Radio, broadcaster of the Huskies games. It was more than a sports contract — it was like a family adventure. When Mike heard about my bout with cancer, he sent me a personal note of support for my (successful) battle against the dreaded disease. Those were very special years.

Shirley Thom

Candle alert

What UW president William Gerberding did to him was unfathomable, but Lude has risen above it and is simply amazing. I think UW should host a huge birthday for him when he turns 100.

HuskieFan1981 (online comment)

Super Bowl

GOAT debate

I would like to assist Matt Calkins in determining who is the “greatest team-sport athlete ever” — Tom Brady or Michael Jordan.

It’s Bill Russell.

Don DeWeese, Seattle

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.