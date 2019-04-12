Seahawks

Trade Russell?

Pete Carroll and John Schneider drafted arguably the best defense of all time, pulled a languishing Beast Mode into stardom and stole Russell Wilson in the third round — all at the same time. Their eye for talent is the Seahawks’ greatest strength, so why are they hamstring themselves under the salary cap to sign No. 3 when so many young phenom QBs have been drafted in the last few years and they have the best eyes in the NFL for talent? Not to mention Russ has been sacked more than anybody else since 2012 and looks markedly slower. It’s taken a toll.

The highest upside for the Seahawks is to sell high on Russ.

Travis Muller, Kent

Mariners

Young fan thrilled in 2019

I write as a 21-year-old, lifelong Mariners fan who wasn’t alive for the miracle in 1995 and doesn’t remember 2001 very well. These past few years have been very frustrating in Seattle because, let’s be honest, ending season after season just outside the reach of the playoffs isn’t very fun.

2019 was supposed to be a rebuilding year and yet here we are holding onto the best record in the MLB. Granted, it is only April and I know my expectations will falter, but I remain hopeful. The team this year is filled with tons of personality, a desire to win, and an underdog mentality.

Cameron Sokoloski, Bellingham

A-Rod counterpoint

Alex Rodriguez left because another team offered him more money. Countless major leaguers have done the same thing since free agency came into play. How many of us would choose a much lower salary to stay in a job rather than taking another?

Secondly, Ken Griffey Jr. demanded to be traded from the Mariners. Who is really the defector? Griffey made it clear he wanted to be closer to his family, who lived in Florida, but was traded to Cincinnati where he grew up.

Rick Osen, Bellingham

“How it looked”

Leighton Armitage hit a home run on his letter last week. There is no redemption for A-Rod. Joe Torre managed A-Rod and wrote about how Alex was unable to concern himself with getting the job done and instead became distracted with “how it looked.” Alex was always for himself.

Zygi Goldenberg, Seattle

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com