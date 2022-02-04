Seahawks

Should Russell take a pay cut?

Matt Calkins hit on a personal sore spot: the contract of Russell Wilson (“Tom Brady became the GOAT in part by taking less money. Should Russell Wilson do the same?”). In a salary cap system, one person being paid an inordinately large sum means there is less money left to build a team. I see red whenever l read another article about his desire to win. Wanting that is free.

His kids, her kids and their kids will never need to work.

In the final analysis, his teams will be remembered for their records and not for his paychecks.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Show me the …

Why do sports writers and fans keep bringing this up? 99.9% of players go for the highest payday in a game that could end their careers in one play.

Would you take 15% less in 2022 when you know you can only earn this sort of money for another seven years?

SeaTri8 (online comment)

Dunce cap

The NFL salary cap isn’t a natural phenomenon. It’s an invention of owners to protect themselves against each others’ competitiveness and lack of impulse control.

Is there also an “earnings cap” for owners?

thinkbetter (online comment)

Huskies

Heartfelt thanks for Pickett news

What a great story with a happy ending (Mike Vorel: “‘Dawgs helping Dawgs.’ How a fellow UW football alum helped former QB Cody Pickett avoid open-heart surgery”). Thanks Mike for writing it. Thank you Channing Wyles for contacting Cody. Thank you Dr. Lombardi for fixing Cody up.

Good luck and good health in the future, Cody.

Purp (online comment)

Storm

Stewie’s return

The fact that our all-star player Breanna Stewart signed another year with the Storm is fantastic news for Seattle fans. The fact though that she got a “supermax deal” for $228,094 is a slap in the face for women athletes. How much do men’s professional athletes, even in their first year, make?

Wendy Wands, Woodinville

