Storm

Top team in WNBA

Breanna Stewart sees star potential in Ezi — so do I (“Storm center Ezi Magbegor has exceeded expectations in her rookie year. Has Seattle found its next star?”). More championships to come.

d-sport (online comment)

Huskies

Bummer

Let’s see, the Pac-12 has the worst conference commissioner, the worst TV deal, the worst officials in college sports, and hasn’t had a team in the playoff since Washington did it in 2016. Trust me no one is going to miss not having the Pac-12 around (Larry Stone: “Decision to cancel Pac-12 fall football is heartbreaking. But it’s also the right call.”)

Bah humbug. No more 10:30 p.m. kickoffs on the East Coast either.

thebigdawgpalau (online comment)

Good call

The Pac-12 made the right call. As much as I love football, it’s just a game. Not worth the risk to our student athletes.

retired and tired (online comment)

Bad call

Life is just too darn dangerous in so many ways. Everybody go hide under your bed.

zorch (online comment)

Mariners

Missing Nelson Cruz’s big bat

It made absolutely no sense to let Nelson Cruz go to the Twins. Look at his performance in the past two years … unbelievable (Ed — he’s hitting .329 this season with four homers). If you had put him together with the two Kyles, the Mariners would be much better. Daniel Vogelbach can be written off.

Bill Bauer, Redmond

Smiling fans

Mariners fans can purchase a cutout photo of themselves for placement in the empty seats at T-Mobile Park. With the M’s dismal record, how much is a paper bag to place over the head?

Lance Benedict, Edmonds

