Football

Sweet 16

I’ve watched local football for over 70 years (first game was UW/Minnesota in Minneapolis in 1947). Bob Condotta just nailed the rankings (“Ranking 16 recent Seattle football coaches — from Don James and Pete Carroll to Tyrone Willingham”). I wouldn’t argue with a single pick.

Doug Glant, Mercer Island

Frosty, too

Not too much to disagree with on Bob Condotta’s recent rankings of Seahawks and Husky football coaches. Good to see he didn’t feel compelled to include WSU coaches. If you add them, you have to consider Frosty Westering’s legacy at PLU also.

Jerry Payne

Yes, probably

Can you move Tyrone Willingham from No. 16 down to about 999 and leave room for every coach to come later?

BE Husky (online comment)

Mariners

Trading Diaz was smart move

The M’s don’t miss Edwin Diaz. He’s blown three saves and lost four games with a higher ERA for the Mets so far. The Mariners have 16 saves by committee and have only lost two games in the ninth inning due to blown saves this season. Being able to unload a large portion of Robinson Cano’s contract was worth the cost of losing Eddie when rebuilding. Most relievers drop off after two or so seasons.

Kelvin Charvet, Covington

Straight to the top

Mr. Stanton, if you run a sports franchise like a business, you are doomed to fail. Success is determined on the field not in profit margins. Please change the culture.

Chuck Rubin, Bellevue

Full circle

The Mariners traded one of their best players (Edwin Encarnacion) for a pitcher they had previously traded away. If Juan Then has potential to be a major league pitcher why did they trade him in the first place?

John Hansman, Seattle

Sounders

Bruin hurt

Man, can we get a break from the injuries? (“Sounders forward Will Bruin to miss the rest of the MLS season with a torn ACL”). Sorry, Will. Hope you return next year.

the butler (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.