Football
Sweet 16
I’ve watched local football for over 70 years (first game was UW/Minnesota in Minneapolis in 1947). Bob Condotta just nailed the rankings (“Ranking 16 recent Seattle football coaches — from Don James and Pete Carroll to Tyrone Willingham”). I wouldn’t argue with a single pick.
Doug Glant, Mercer Island
Frosty, too
Not too much to disagree with on Bob Condotta’s recent rankings of Seahawks and Husky football coaches. Good to see he didn’t feel compelled to include WSU coaches. If you add them, you have to consider Frosty Westering’s legacy at PLU also.
Jerry Payne
Yes, probably
Can you move Tyrone Willingham from No. 16 down to about 999 and leave room for every coach to come later?
BE Husky (online comment)
Mariners
Trading Diaz was smart move
The M’s don’t miss Edwin Diaz. He’s blown three saves and lost four games with a higher ERA for the Mets so far. The Mariners have 16 saves by committee and have only lost two games in the ninth inning due to blown saves this season. Being able to unload a large portion of Robinson Cano’s contract was worth the cost of losing Eddie when rebuilding. Most relievers drop off after two or so seasons.
Kelvin Charvet, Covington
Straight to the top
Mr. Stanton, if you run a sports franchise like a business, you are doomed to fail. Success is determined on the field not in profit margins. Please change the culture.
Chuck Rubin, Bellevue
Full circle
The Mariners traded one of their best players (Edwin Encarnacion) for a pitcher they had previously traded away. If Juan Then has potential to be a major league pitcher why did they trade him in the first place?
John Hansman, Seattle
Sounders
Bruin hurt
Man, can we get a break from the injuries? (“Sounders forward Will Bruin to miss the rest of the MLS season with a torn ACL”). Sorry, Will. Hope you return next year.
the butler (online comment)
