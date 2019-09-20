Uniforms

Seawolves have a cool look, too

The jersey tournament you included last Sunday had a couple significant omissions, but in my opinion the most egregious was excluding the Seattle Seawolves rugby side. Their road jerseys featuring the Seattle skyline are pretty unique, and they’ve worn those jerseys when winning the first two Major League Rugby championships.

Robert McMullen, Bellevue

Omission

The Seawolves rugby uniform was not even considered. They’ve only won the championship two years in a row! What does it take?

Alan Smyth, Seattle

Favors Bird

I think the front row should have included Sue Bird of the Storm rather than the Sonics. A woman deserves front-row attention, particularly since the team has won more championships since the Sonics left.

Lorne Render, Anacortes

Mariners

Honoring Ichiro

Ichiro is simply the best baseball player I have ever seen. Full stop. His speech to the Seattle fans was a credit to the professional he is and his absolute passion and respect for baseball.

David Richardson, Seattle

Sounders

Iron Front flag

I have been a Sounders ticket holder since the first season. The Emerald City Supporters think they’re making a difference, but they’re just looking like preteens throwing a temper tantrum. I say good riddance.

Are they there to cheer on the team, encourage the crowd, or to make a point about their own social issues?

Pete Lindstrom

Supports message

Love the Sounders and the game (“Sounders supporters group walks out to protest ejection of leader for displaying Iron Front flag”). I go to see them play. I also love that Seattle is a progressive town that does not tolerate racism, homophobia, sexism, etc. Sports have always been political — and I support these messages.

NBM_Seattle (online comment)

