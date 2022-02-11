Olympics

There’s a disheartening number of commercials shown on all channels covering the Olympics (“Winter Olympics TV ratings on track for lowest-rated Games of all time”). Often, after five or six commercials, the announcer greets the TV audience at an event site, then announces he will be back “after the following messages” — and, another five or six commercials roll!

Jim Diffendorfer, Renton

In all honesty I could care less about rankings and opinions such as this (Matt Calkins: “ESPN’s Ryan Clark says Russell Wilson isn’t an all-time great QB. Is he right?”). I will say that Russ is an excellent quarterback and the best one in Seahawks history. How he supposedly ranks compared to others who have played the position is really not important to me, let’s just get back to another Super Bowl.

Captain Lars (online comment)

Dave Kreig wins Super Bowl 48 with that defense and Beast Mode.

Junior Musher (online comment)

I thought the comment about Russell Wilson’s kids, their kids, and their grandkids never having to work was manifestly wrong (Backtalk last Sunday). All children should have to work and learn the value of working. Otherwise they grow up to be entitled, selfish people.

George Downs, Shoreline

I didn’t start living in Sequim until 1972 but I have attended several hundred games where Scooter either broadcast or reffed or both. What a guy (Larry Stone: “‘Golden Voice of Port Angeles’ Scooter Chapman retires after 70 years”).

My best friend, Mike, lived in Sequim from 1940 until now with a few years away as an adult. He remembers Chapman since the 50s.

Scooter Chapman is as much a part of Clallam County as the Dungeness lighthouse.

sequimdawgbob (online comment)

