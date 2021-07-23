Cougars

Coach setting a poor example

I’m amazed that Coach Rolovich feels he’s above the WSU rule that all students, staff, etc. have to follow — defying the requirement to get the vaccine by the time fall semester starts, as well as show good common sense. I think he’s a pretty good football coach, but he’s also expected to set a standard and be a mentor for a lot of impressionable young men (“WSU Cougars football coach Nick Rolovich elects not to get COVID-19 vaccine, won’t attend Pac-12 media day”).

I think that AD Pat Chun and President Kirk Schulz need to replace him now if he won’t man up and get the shot.

John Hansen, Renton (1969 Coug)

Coug Nation

Congratulations on your decision to avoid the vaccine. This shows great leadership for your team, the WSU students, the Pullman community and Coug Nation everywhere. You have discovered a new way of Cougin’ it!

Don DeWeese, Seattle

What about the players?

Typical. Students and staff are required to have the vaccine, but the most visible presence on the football team does not? I sure wouldn’t want my son in the huddle of that team.

OneFancyNancy (online comment)

You’re muted, sir

Let him coach via Zoom this year.

wedgwoodnt (online comment)

Now what happens?

I want to crack a few jokes, discuss leadership, etc. but from a purely practical point of view, this guy needs to get tested multiple times a week, wear a mask, practice social distancing from his coaches, players, and other university employees, and interact less with his team.

rufus (online comment)

Kraken

First roster is far from built yet

Let’s hold off judgment until we see how they will spend the $30-40 million of cap space (“‘It’s hard to feel overly optimistic’: National media react to the Kraken’s picks in the NHL expansion draft”). How about two massive goal makers for $12 million each?

Advertising

SeaTri8 (online comment)

Grape juice

I’ve yet to meet a winemaker who could tell me how the next vintage year will taste, before it’s grown and harvested.

Merry Prankster (online comment)

Mariners

Missing Cruz

Tampa Bay is getting the terrific benefit of Nelson Cruz. What were the M’s thinking of not to re-sign him?

Sometimes you need to have a veteran on the field, or as DH.

Rick Hudson

On Fraley

Jake Fraley seemed like a good player who cares about his team and making the playoffs. That turned out to be a big misunderstanding. He couldn’t be bothered to be vaccinated and now he’s out for 10 days.

David Harrison, Bainbridge Island

Bullpen move

Time to bring old Cuffs Caudill out of retirement (“Rafael Montero designated for assignment by Mariners following poor outing vs. A’s”).

AL2 (online comment)

Seahawks

Bring back K.J.

Regarding KJ Wright: This man has done everything correctly in regards to play, personal conduct and attitude for the Seahawks. Hey Seahawks, don’t be stupid — sign him.

Matt Paulsen, Seattle

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.