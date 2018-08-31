Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

NFL

That’s a lot of cheese

Odell Beckham’s recent defense of his new $95 million contract, “Yeah, the money is great, you can take care of your family, you can take care of kids one day that you’ll possibly have …” is offensive and insulting to anyone who takes care of their family from paycheck to paycheck or worries about college expenses for their children or any of the financial challenges most folks face. Wouldn’t Beckham, and other professional athletes, be more honest if they said “most of this money is going to support my exorbitant lifestyle and will pay for 10,000-square foot houses, $250,000 sports cars, and assorted other bling?”

Bill Collins, Olympia

Storm

Playoff action at KeyArena

I went to my first WNBA game, a home playoff game as the Storm defeated Phoenix. There were more college and WNBA champions on that court than I could count.

I attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in the same arena over 40 years ago. The Sonics lost to the Washington Bullets. What I took away from that game was the drive, dedication and passion that Fred Brown displayed. I saw that same intensity in Storm guard Sue Bird.

Thomas Roman

Sounders

Bye Dempsey

Maybe it’s stupid to be sad and saccharine about an athlete who by all accounts is and was sometimes a bit of an (expletive). But I am very sad. Clint Dempsey, god bless you, you mattered to me. You played the beautiful game and you played it as well as any American man has ever played it.

Frank Menz

Mariners

Roof repair bill

Just when we thought local government could not possibly exhibit any more lunacy, the geniuses who own the Mariners demand tens of millions of the public’s dollars to repair the Safeco Field roof (“Mariners’ request for $180 million in public money for Safeco Field may go to King County voters”). I suggest that King (Dow) Constantine appoint a royal commission to investigate the causes of this mental deficiency in the minds of the Mariners owners.

Michael Shurgot, Seattle

