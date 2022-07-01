Pac-12

Inevitable moves for UW, Oregon?

The Seattle TV market is the 12th largest and growing and the Big Ten will be happy to have it. I would be very surprised if both UW and Oregon aren’t in the Big Ten in five years, and possibly in five days (Larry Stone: “UW faces stark decision in USC-UCLA fallout — leave Pac-12 or be content in declining conference”). If UW and Oregon want to have any chance at football relevance, and they do, I think they’ll have no choice.

I’m a UW alum and I’m not happy about this. I’ll assume that WSU games will still happen, but not playing the rest of what was the Pac-10 doesn’t seem right.

Tacoman 1167 (online comment)

Larry’s legacy

The book “How Larry Scott ruined the Pac-12” will need a new edition printed to include the chapter “USC and UCLA leave.”

Tim Tallar, Normandy Park

TV conference

Dear Pac-12 ADs and Presidents: OK, you got caught off guard. Make the best of it!

All the other conference considerations are now officially BS. Align yourself with the best remaining available football schools for TV. Period.

You could have a great power conference of 16 relevant football schools.

Advertising

Neal Rider

Pure greed

Once again, big time “college” football proves it’s not about college nor about the students. It’s about greed and exploiting young men who are chasing a dream 99.9% of them will never reach.

Now USC and UCLA will have to fly across three times zones for their away games and meets and matches. I’m sure all the other student athletes who have to study and get a degree will be thrilled.

Loring (online comment)

Mariners

Groan

The other night, the Mariners had “Bark In The Park,” where fans could bring their dogs to the game.

If they ever had a similar promotion with cats, they could call it “Take Meow To The Ballgame.”

Jeff Swanson, Shoreline

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.