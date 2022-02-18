Mariners

Lockout blues

I usually go to about 10 games a year. If the season does not start on time, I will not go to any this year, and I will cancel ROOT Sports. There are plenty of other things to do here in the summer (Larry Stone: “As MLB lockout threatens opening day, where’s the urgency from owners and players?”).

It has been hard enough to be a Mariners fan over the last 20 years.

Not Banned (online comment)

Seahawks

The ill-fated slant

Enough on the lost Super Bowl. Next time Sherm, Thomas III, Bennett or anyone else questions the infamous call of the game, ask them what the score was with less than 13 minutes to go in what should have been back-to-back Super Bowl wins. It was 24-10 and the great LOB gave up two touchdowns before Russ had to come in and try to salvage the game with two minutes to go. Who really choked?

Go win another for the Hawks, Russ.

Karl Leaverton, Blakely Island

Wilson is a gem on and off the field

Early on, Russell Wilson was welcomed into the larger Seattle community, volunteering, etc. We have learned that Wilson is tall in spirit and purpose. He has been consistent, displaying strong character, most recently with Wilson receiving the Bart Starr award.

Erna Lund, Seattle

Overlooked Kupp

Fools never learn. Cooper Kupp is this generation’s Raymond Berry or Steve Largent.

Ron Siegel, Kent

Golf

Party scene

The 16th hole at the Phoenix Open has always been fun and games, but now they’ve gone too far. What’s next after hundreds of beer cans are thrown onto the green? Who would’ve ever thought that the first professional sport where fans don’t get kicked out for throwing beer onto the field would be the PGA?

Dallas Dyer, Issaquah

