Mariners

Could use Diaz

Tell me again the infinite wisdom in dealing away the best closer in baseball, Edwin Diaz. He could have had a +17 game effect for the M’s. This season is not the Mariner players’ fault.

Denny Andrews, Bellevue

Soccer

Bad form for USA team

Having watched the women’s soccer game between USA and Thailand I was impressed by two things: First, by the skill and athleticism of the USA team. Second, by the lack of sportsmanship. There is no excuse for humiliating an obviously overmatched opponent like they did.

Charles Siglin, Kent

Not a good example for kids?

How many times have we watched a kids’ soccer match, girls or boys, and seen the coach leave star players in a one-sided match to score more goals while the kids who don’t play a lot barely get on the field? Well, those thoughtless coaches got validation this week, at the World-Cup level.

Jim Scoggins, Yakima

Give them a break

Most of the women that scored were excited that they actually scored a goal in the World Cup (Matt Calkins: “Was the USWNT wrong to run up the score on Thailand? Well, it depends on the question”). It had nothing to do with the outcome of the match. Their teammates were excited for them as well and were celebrating this with them. They have worked their entire lives to get to this point.

hssoccerfan (online comment)

NBA

Raptors reign

Golden State is not a one-or two-pony show, and they simply got beat by the better team with a better season record. Time to give credit where it is due.

Bill Phelps, Blaine

Golf

Save Interbay

The ugly Interbay dump is now a beautiful nine-hole golf course, with a range, putt-putt course, restaurant and more. When I was a boy, I used to go to the dump to shoot rats with my BB gun to keep them from coming up to our kitchen on Queen Anne. Today the rats at the city council are eating away at our beautiful golf courses.

Dean Tonkin, Seattle

