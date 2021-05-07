Mariners

Losing effort on vaccinations

That a critical mass of Mariners players are refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations, unlike the Yankees and Cardinals, among other teams, is appalling. This is a failure of the so-called clubhouse leaders, the players’ union and the agents.

Don Glickstein, Seattle

Batting blues

The “Mendoza Line” was coined in the late 1970s for Mariner Mario Mendoza’s sub-.200 batting average, an average that was a rarity.

As of May 7, our team batting average was a major league-low .201. We are in imminent danger of adding a new phrase to baseball’s lexicon: “The Mariner Line.”

Blaine Coppin, Lacey

Kelenic on fire

Give the kid a month’s worth of at-bats in AAA, get his confidence sky high (can it actually get higher?), and then unleash him on MLB pitching (“Jarred Kelenic homers twice at Cheney Stadium in Rainiers’ return. When will he do it at T-Mobile Park?”). Sometimes that type of infusion can turn an entire offense around.

Goneyard22 (online comment)

Huskies

In ’n Out

Casual fans of Husky men’s basketball may look at the nuSmber of defections outrunning new gains and question the state of the program. But the talent level of the arrivals greatly outruns that of what’s been lost. Whether that translates to dancing in March, we will have to wait.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Sounders

Hidden gem

Will Bruin is a dangerous player who draws defensive players to him, giving space for other attackers (“Bruin remains key to the Sounders’ attack — even if he’s still searching for the stats to show for it”). These are not assists as traditionally defined, but they definitely assist goals that are scored by other players.

Mike O’Leary, Seattle

