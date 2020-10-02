Mariners

Laying out a 2021 strategy

I really have a hard time seeing the Mariners as a contender in 2021, but they could be, with some good luck (Ryan Divish: “With COVID scrambling 2020, the Mariners are refocused on a major 2021 goal: Making the playoffs”).

They need a top-end starter, maybe not a No. 1 guy but a 2/3 guy at least. They need a significantly better bullpen, and both Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert have to come up and be Rookie of the Year-type players, while Evan White, Dylan Moore, and Kyle Lewis need to continue to develop.

That could get you 90-plus wins, but I still think they are more geared toward 2022.

skeetsss (online comment)

Blahs

The Mariners are mired in mediocrity. As long as they have a guy like Jerry Dipoto it will be ever thus. They need ownership like a Steinbrenner. And management like Lou Piniella. Until then, listen to the winds whistle with the sound of, “step back, step back, step back.”

Denny Andrews, Bellevue

Generous M’s

It is time to give thanks to the M’s organization for trading away all hope again this year for the extended future and gratitude of the rest of MLB. All teams should be thankful to the M’s managerial prowess.

Next year’s tag line? “We give (you) our best.”

Jon Johnson, Pacific

Seahawks

Please just hold the football, DK

To DK Metcalf: Save the showing off until after you enter the end zone. You’re too good of a player to look so stupid on TV. Always finish the play. Don’t cost your team a game, a playoff berth or, heaven forbid, a Super Bowl. You’re better than that.

John Legg, Bellevue

Game change

I think that kickoffs in NFL games have become a superfluous waste of time. So few are ever returned. It would help shorten the game, too.

Charles Siglin, Kent

Nice guy

You know things are really bad when Stoney goes negative (Larry Stone: “Yes, the Seahawks are 3-0 — but it’s officially time to worry about their defense”).

Calibandawg (online comment)

Sounders

Don’t spray it, Timbers coach

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was fined lots of money for not properly wearing a mask during a game.

But the loudmouth, yelling, spewing saliva all over, coach of the Portland Timbers, in a recent Sounders match, apparently was not fined for not wearing a mask?

Mary Kathryn Myers, Kent

Tennis

Good memories

Thanks for the update on Tom Gorman (Scott Hanson: “Catching up with Gorman, Seattle’s greatest tennis player, who beat Bjorn Borg and coached John McEnroe”). As a kid growing up in North Seattle in the late 70s, Gorman was the motivation for a generation of kids to pick up a racket. His inspiration led many of us to head to Lower Woodland Park in search of pickup games. So many baseball and basketball kids had MLB and NBA players to look up to. We had a gentleman who played with heart and class.

Ed Roddy, Lynden

