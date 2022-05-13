Mariners

I’ll take two pounds of hamburger

Matt Calkins recent assessment of the Mariners’ struggles was gloomy, but spot on (Calkins: “Scott Servais remains upbeat, but his Mariners are making it hard on fans”). Manager Scott Servais, looking for new terms to stay positive, tells us that his team will keep “grinding.” Grinding in days of yore is what the butcher did when you ordered some hamburger. Currently, the lads are “flailing” and need to start hitting.

Grinding is what the fans are doing to their teeth.

Henry Thompson, Broadmoor

Praising Adamack for M’s career

Since retiring from my teaching career, I have worked for the Mariners for 14 years as a seasonal employee, and have witnessed and experienced the kindness and respect that Randy Adamack always exemplified (Larry Stone: “Recently retired Mariners exec Randy Adamack was face of franchise behind the scenes for 44 seasons”).

He never failed to greet and acknowledge me each and every time he walked by, even when entertaining and escorting a group of people.

To me, he was a first-class representative of the Mariners front office and I always looked forward to seeing him. His mother did well.

Jan Broz

Reset button(s)

The Mariners’ batting average: .230. The hard-hitting DH (Abraham Toro) is at .150. Is it any wonder they have a lousy record? Well, Mr. Dipoto, maybe you can talk the owners into another restart.

Jay Holman, Issaquah

Kelenic sent down

If the Mariners are going to win after their “rebuild” then Dustin Ackley, I mean Jarred Kelenic, needs to go. He has sucked the wind out of the Mariners’ sails for almost two years now. I can’t stand to watch him stare down another strike three, then get petulant at the ump for the call. Ditch him. Dump him. Enjoy Kyle Lewis when he returns.

Advertising

Craig Birgfeld

Seahawks

Week 1 is a visit from Russell

I see Denver blowing out Seattle and the fans wanting Pete Carroll’s head from day one (Stone: “NFL reaffirms it knows how to fire up the hype machine by putting Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle up first”). You want cheap tickets? This is the year to find them.

Gregc (online comment)

Reaction

I’m thinking more of an A-Rod welcome than a Griffey welcome but we shall see.

Berndt Kratz (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.