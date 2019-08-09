Mariners

Beckham suspended

Enough with the stupid “I accidentally took a tainted supplement” defense (“Mariners’ Tim Beckham suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drug”). The excuse is nearly old enough to be an AARP member. Sports that prohibit and test for banned substances should increase any punishment by 50% for any athlete trying to peddle this wall-traveled chestnut.

Tom Pacher, Whidbey Island

Houston problem

Mariners manager Scott Servais was quoted as saying “We don’t fear the Astros” after Seattle had lost to them nine times out of 10. The teams have now completed another three-game series, and Houston prevailed in all of them.

Does Servais at least consider the Astros to be a bit bothersome?

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Watch your step

When you hear “step back” on the subway, the next line is “doors closing.”

Seems appropriate here, too.

CFosterKane

Huskies

Haener, perhaps?

Look at Coach Pete’s quarterbacks at Boise State and UW. He’s confident in his offense and puts high value on a QB who will run the offense with minimal mistakes and solid decisions (Larry Stone: “Hold off on crowning Jacob Eason: Huskies’ QB competition really is open and will sort itself out”).

I think Jake Haener has a much better chance at starting than most people think.

alvinator (online comment)

Eason’s upside

If it’s close, go with the guy with more upside that can grow into the type of talent that can beat elite teams. Jake Browning was a game manager, and to beat the elite teams you need more than that.

bipartisan (online comment)

Seahawks

Head injuries are troubling

Does if really matter whether the Seahawks win or lose? Should any game involve the constant risk of serious injury, including head injury? Rather than watching a lot of football, maybe we should spend more free time in other pursuits that are healthy.

Richard McCartan, Olympia

