Mariners

Vogey’s offseason

Daniel Vogelbach can’t hit his own weight? I’m not sure many MLB players could hit Dan’s weight — and I’m a big guy myself. I say have Dan work with a nutritionist and a conditioning coach in the offseason, then give him another try.

Tom Pacher, Whidbey Island

Seahawks

Wrong sport

I guess I will have to start reading the sports section more thoroughly. When I first saw the news about the acquisition of Clowney, I thought he would be joining the multitude of clownies on the Mariners’ roster.

Larry Works, Seattle

Clowney joins Hawks: It’s a steal

Everything about this deal is a win (Matt Calkins: “In trade for Jadeveon Clowney, Seahawks GM John Schneider pulls off a major heist”). 1, Clowney is 26 so a long-term deal if he has a good year is not out of the question. 2, the Hawks gave the Texans the sleeves off their vests. 3, Seattle is protected if Clowney doesn’t work out and leaves after the year, with a third-round pick. Hats off to Schneider.

SageRiver (online comment)

Great trade

Even if they don’t sign him, it’s still a good deal. One year of an established Pro Bowl defender who can rush the passer for a package that is essentially to the Seahawks the value of a third-round pick? You make that deal every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

NumberSevenHOF (online comment)

Huskies

Eason’s big debut

Yes it was just one game, and yes it was against an overmatched opponent, but still … it was clear to see that this guy’s special, and I for one am very excited to watch just how good he can really be this year (Larry Stone: “With record Husky debut, UW quarterback Jacob Eason proves anything is possible”). This is gonna be fun!

Smitty701 (online comment)

Arm & hammer

The throws were show pieces. Outside, I heard large cheers and sighs of relief as far as Lake Union.

Happy Now (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.