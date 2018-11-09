Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Mariners
Wait and see
Jerry Dipoto likes to make trades (Larry Stone: “Is Mike Zunino trade a tweak or start of a rebuild for Mariners?”). They may not work out, but he’ll keep making them. Free-agent signings on the other hand? Not so much.
aff (online comment)
Seahawks
Penny dreadful?
I don’t claim to have Pete Carroll’s insight. But to this casual observer, Rashaad Penny is too small to be able to run over people and too big to have breakaway speed.
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Huskies
Trust the QB
Cougars coaches didn’t make the same bonehead mistake that the Husky coaching staff did. They didn’t bench their star quarterback in the second half of the Cal game when they were only up by 3 and then tied. Maybe they will bench him in a close game against UW though. There is always hope.
Larry Worden, Auburn
Apple Cup view
Assuming the Husky footballers survive Oregon State, Husky fans should relish a Pac-12 North showdown with Washington State. After all, Washington has over the last four years dominated Mike Leach’s charges by an average 27 points per game. It’s a matchup that stubbornly seems made to order for the deep, athletic, big-play defenses of the Chris Petersen era.
Lew Witham, Seattle
Sounders
PKs gotta go
Penalty kicks are a travesty for soccer — the beautiful game loses its momentum and turns into a marksmanship competition (Matt Calkins: “Just like that, it’s over: Sounders’ storybook season ends in a world-class thud vs. Timbers”). Just take guys off the field every 15 minutes. Let’s work on a good way to work out a kissing of your sister.
Ready4life (online comment)
Epic game
An instant classic, even with the loss. A remarkable energy level for regular time, stoppage, OT, stoppage … you can’t fault the effort, only the result. Taking it apart, we missed Chad Marshall in the middle and needed more brilliance from Harry Shipp.
NBSkinch (online comment)
