Mariners

Julio reminds us of prior M’s stars

I have been going to Arizona for spring training since 1987. In all of that time, I’ve seen one player that displayed both obvious superstar skills as well as a fun, fan-approachable charisma that said “Hall of Fame” — and that was Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989.

Until now. Julio Rodriguez was like a déjà vu flashback to 1989 (Larry Stone: “Is there too much hype for Julio Rodriguez? Only time will tell, but he looks ready.”)

Rodriguez is the real deal. If he stays healthy, the sky is the limit.

rightwingrick (online comment)

Shhhh …

There was a lot of hype about Jarred Kelenic last year and look how that turned out. The media needs to give Julio some space and let him play ball. I’m hoping Julio won’t be a repeat of the 2021 Kelenic.

Clown Question (online comment)

First things first

Making the playoffs would be great. Advancing in the playoffs is what is important.

A Little Outside (online comment)

Seahawks

Thanks to teachers everywhere

What a tribute to educators everywhere when reading about Clint Hurtt (the new Seahawks defensive coordinator) and his honor to his teachers from high school in New York. We are there to mentor and care and hope and yes, even love what we do.

Advertising

There are times that just one can make all the difference in the lives of our students.

Wendy Wands, Woodinville

Golf

Tiger on TV

To put it more accurately, CBS is lucky to watch Tiger Woods again at the Masters, as are the sponsors (Matt Calkins: “We’re all lucky to be able to watch Tiger Woods again at the Masters”). As for me, I’ll be watching NCAA softball.

Sutta Pitaka (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.