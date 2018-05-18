Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor
Mariners
Cano’s excuse rings hollow
If l were a professional athlete, and if l were aware of the countless people before me in my line of work who have been caught taking banned substances, I’d like to think I’d take certain precautions. If l were contemplating taking any kind of supplement more exotic than vitamin C, I think I’d find someone in an official capacity to answer my questions.
Cano has now joined the ranks of many others who have tried and failed to cut corners and get away with it.
Tom Likai, Shoreline
Medication?
Larry Stone’s May 16 column about Cano knowing what he was doing when he took the banned drug was right on. Of all the drugs available for treatment of high blood pressure — and the Mayo Clinic lists 11 classes of drugs with scores of individual medicines — Cano chose a notorious one that’s not just banned by MLB, but is on the list of banned drugs of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Q&A: Would Duane Brown hold out again, and is there any hope for cap relief with Kam Chancellor?
- Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny, add speedy former QB to roster
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Elite 11 invitation a 'dream come true' for Graham-Kapowsin QB and future Husky Dylan Morris
- Seahawks sign draft picks Shaquem Griffin and Tre Flowers, make additions of Keenan Reynolds and Dadi Nicolas official
Don Glickstein, Seattle
Trade offer
Despite the fact that Robinson Cano has half of his massive contract remaining, I sure hope the Mariners can do whatever it takes to ship him out of Seattle.
Jeff Swanson, Everett
Facebook, nope
Bob Seger sang “Say I’m old fashioned, Say I’m over the hill.” That might now apply to me and many of my friends, including several in the tech industry, who don’t use Facebook. We’re upset that the Mariners’ Wednesday game was only shown on Facebook.
Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue
Gambling
The betting line
So the Supreme Court in its wisdom has ruled the states are now free to offer sports betting. Halleluja! We can all sleep more soundly. And AP reporter Tim Dahlberg glibly states: “There is more money to be made.” But then he reassures us that “IF it is regulated like it is in Nevada, it poses no threat to sports leagues or their products.” Bull pucky! I nominate Pete Rose to oversee this burgeoning new corporate industry.
Steve Lequire, Des Moines
Seahawks
RIP Chuck Knox
Chuck Knox was a class act, through and through. Not only did he conduct himself with class, he had no time for players who didn’t.
Lew Witham, Seattle
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.