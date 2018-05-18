Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Cano’s excuse rings hollow

If l were a professional athlete, and if l were aware of the countless people before me in my line of work who have been caught taking banned substances, I’d like to think I’d take certain precautions. If l were contemplating taking any kind of supplement more exotic than vitamin C, I think I’d find someone in an official capacity to answer my questions.

Cano has now joined the ranks of many others who have tried and failed to cut corners and get away with it.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Medication?

Larry Stone’s May 16 column about Cano knowing what he was doing when he took the banned drug was right on. Of all the drugs available for treatment of high blood pressure — and the Mayo Clinic lists 11 classes of drugs with scores of individual medicines — Cano chose a notorious one that’s not just banned by MLB, but is on the list of banned drugs of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Don Glickstein, Seattle

Trade offer

Despite the fact that Robinson Cano has half of his massive contract remaining, I sure hope the Mariners can do whatever it takes to ship him out of Seattle.

Jeff Swanson, Everett

Facebook, nope

Bob Seger sang “Say I’m old fashioned, Say I’m over the hill.” That might now apply to me and many of my friends, including several in the tech industry, who don’t use Facebook. We’re upset that the Mariners’ Wednesday game was only shown on Facebook.

Raymond S. Wilson, Bellevue

Gambling

The betting line

So the Supreme Court in its wisdom has ruled the states are now free to offer sports betting. Halleluja! We can all sleep more soundly. And AP reporter Tim Dahlberg glibly states: “There is more money to be made.” But then he reassures us that “IF it is regulated like it is in Nevada, it poses no threat to sports leagues or their products.” Bull pucky! I nominate Pete Rose to oversee this burgeoning new corporate industry.

Steve Lequire, Des Moines

Seahawks

RIP Chuck Knox

Chuck Knox was a class act, through and through. Not only did he conduct himself with class, he had no time for players who didn’t.

Lew Witham, Seattle

