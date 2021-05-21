Mariners
Youth injection
The ludicrous fact that two teams have already been no-hit just past the quarter pole of this season, speaks to an issue far beyond some rash scrutiny of the Mariners.
Big league baseball is simply a heavily pitching-dominant enterprise right now. The Mariners are but one of several MLB teams filling out the bottom half of their lineups with Mendoza liners and worse.
Lew Witham, Seattle
Plenty of hope
After three games of dismal hitting against Detroit, Scott Servais said we have to get back to using the whole field. My question is, why do they have to get “back” to that. It should be what is preached all of the time. I promise you it works a lot better than “controlling the zone” which is working at all!
Leroy Miller, Bellevue
Pac-12
New commish, new strategies
The Pac-12 just needs to bring in eight schools the size of Eastern Washington so they can have an easier conference schedule like the SEC and not just beat each other up. I only half joke (Mike Vorel: “Here’s how new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff plans to fix the conference’s greatest weakness”).
user1064 (online comment)
Late games
They need to stop cowering to FOX and ESPN — let them find other teams to play at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Larry Scott would schedule the Huskies to play late Saturday, then have them play a top team like Oregon on the road the next week at 12:30.
mrtrue (online comment)
Send us your backtalk:
Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.