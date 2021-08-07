Mariners

Net zero gain

Stars in cleats equal butts in the seats.

Seattle is well known as a bandwagon zone, yet the Mariners GM and ownership cannot seem to process that winning baseball equates to elevated attendance, which enables the investments required to win to ultimately pay off.

After seven inconsequential years of Trader Jerry, and with the trade deadline revealing another fail, I am once again relegated to being content with following the exploits of other teams’ stars. Nothing against our acquisitions, but I see a net zero gain — “controllable” or not.

Randall Jahraus, Kent

See Dipoto’s plan in bigger picture

I was in shock, just like everybody else, when I heard of the Kendall Graveman trade. But after thinking about it more, this was a brilliant move by Jerry Dipoto. He told us 2022 would be when his plan would start to pay off and he just added another piece to the puzzle in Toro Hernandez.

We need to finish what he started and see if this youth movement works. If he would have dumped prospects for a small chance to make the playoffs this year, that would have had a huge impact on his rebuild. Give Dipoto the extension he deserves.

Fred Miller, Snohomish

Only a day away, or something

The Mariners’ constant refrain of planning for the future would be more palatable if there was a more definitive date for that future. Otherwise, it is just like “tomorrow” — it is always the next day.

Ed Lee, Quilcene

Team dynamic

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a major league player cry when being traded from the Mariners to a first-place team that has a legitimate chance to make the World Series. (Larry Stone: “Grading the Mariners at the trade deadline depends on how you feel about Jerry Dipoto’s rebuilding plan.”)

Advertising

Scott Servais has done an outstanding job. Unfortunately, Dipoto has thrown that clubhouse dynamic to the side.

Retired Boeing (online comment)

Olympics

Pressure starts in youth sports

For anyone who pays attention to “amateur” sports, the recent interest in the issue of mental health certainly should not come as a surprise. It was not that long ago that school-age athletes played multiple sports — now they are told by their coaches and “advisers” that they have to choose one activity and train for it year round.

For elite athletes, the forces of capitalism and the egos of the adults who desire to attach their star to the success of these young people has taken the fun out of it. These factors have turned much of youth sports into a perverse endeavor.

Is it any surprise that the pressure these financial factors and outside expectations place on these still-developing young human beings could easily lead to both psychological and physical damage? We have managed to turn something that should improve a person’s health into something that does the exact opposite.

Richard Schwartz, Seattle

Roughrider gold

Congrats Nevin (“Seattle’s Nevin Harrison becomes first to win Olympic gold medal in 200 meter canoe sprint”). Amazing victory. You make Roosevelt High School students and grads super proud. You are the best in the world and you’ve got the hardware to prove it.

Wedgwood Chuck (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.