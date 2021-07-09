Mariners

What if M’s had Ohtani?

Our Mariners, the team of perpetual could have been. (Larry Stone: “As Shohei Ohtani dazzles on mound and at plate, Mariners can’t help but wonder what might have been”).

flyer10 (online comment)

No looking back

And what if they drafted Mike Trout, and what if Felix hadn’t lost his form, and what if Griffey hadn’t gone to the Reds, and …

It’s not like the Mariners blew it with a boneheaded move.

Everyone wanted Ohtani. Only one team could get him. They tried, but he chose the Angels. What more should they have done? Are 28 other teams wondering “what might have been?”

CJ2010 (online comment)

Stats, stats and more stats

I long for the day when the Mariners would play and the stats of the game did not challenge us. We knew ERA, RBIs, and HRs — it was easy and never a fuss. Fast-forward to now and when the figures come fast it makes me want to jump in the bay.

We’re flooded with facts instead of the game’s play-by-play. Just call the game and describe the action, throw in some wit.

Turn off the computer and its wealth of knowledge because baseball’s a game, not a class in college.

Kathleen Hanser, Lynnwood

Keep Hani

One guy says to another: “So a sportswriter asks Jerry Dipoto, ‘Why do you want to trade Mitch Haniger, one of the most productive players we have?’” Dipoto’s response: “Because that’s what I do!” Nuff said.

Jack Becker, Gig Harbor

Olympics

Why weed over alcohol?

Let me see if I have this right. A contestant for the Olympic women’s 100 meters could, say, have a daily night cap or glass of wine for 30 consecutive days before the Olympics. The hypothetical runner takes the mandatory drug test for substance abuse, tests negative and is allowed to compete. Another Olympic hopeful could refrain from drinking, but smoke a joint, test positive and be banned.

Might it be time for a rule reevaluation?

Jeanette Corkery, Seattle

You’re making me hungry

Tokyo may not have a Ranch Drive-In, but I’m sure Bothell’s Zach Lavine will manage without the cuisine. After being selected to the U.S. men’s basketball team, maybe he had time to sneak home for a side of their legendary onion rings.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Hydros

Missing thunder

Slo-Mo-Shun IV won the Gold Cup in 1950 and brought hydromania to Seattle. In those days Seattle had no Seahawks, Sonics, Mariners, Sounders, or Storm. Hydros ruled. The sounds of the boats could be heard miles away every August.

The sport is now enduring hard times. It would be wonderful to at least see coverage of a race or more hydro news in the local paper. Remember, hydros put Seattle on the map. (Ed. — too bad we won’t have any Seafair races in 2021, bummer).

Henry M. Brashen, Seattle

