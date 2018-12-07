Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Reminds fan of 1990s Cleveland

I vividly remember going to a ballgame in 1992 between the terrible Seattle Mariners and the mediocre Cleveland Indians. What struck me was how plainly you could see Cleveland was on the rise. The Tribe’s lineup only had one player over 30.

I’m glad to see the Mariners finally taking the necessary steps to try to build a contender from the ground up. It may be a little grim for the next couple of years, but I discovered it’s fun and rewarding to watch a team develop before your eyes.

Bryan Johnston, Bellevue

No trust in M’s scouting

For the past 17-plus years our scouts have proved they do not know what they are doing. I fear this will happen again with these recent trades.

John Hill, Sammamish

Smart moves

The shortsighted whiners who miss Cano, Diaz, Paxton, and Zunino from the Mariners are forgetting something: Compared to his two inept predecessors, Jerry Dipoto has actually made good trades.

Fans will fall in love with Mallex Smith creating havoc on the bases. They’re going to thank their lucky stars when they realize it’s Omar Narvaez hitting with men on base, and not Zuzino. Even Jay Bruce is a good gamble to fill Cruz’s spot at DH; he’s a lot younger than Cruz, and last year was the only year in his career that he didn’t hit, and that was a health issue.

The two pitching prospects are near ready for the bigs, and at worst, they’ll improve the bullpen. Jarred Kelenic, although several years away, is universally considered a gem in the making.

We’ll miss Diaz, but Dipoto has sold high and bought low.

Don Glickstein, Seattle

Will miss Diaz

I’ve been an avid Mariners fan from day one. I am one very disappointed fan.

William Wold, Des Moines

Hockey

History buff

The Times’ comprehensive Seattle hockey history article last Sunday was excellent. Growing up in New York state, I remember reading glowing reports about the legendary West Coast minor league star Guyle Fielder. In addition, references to Seattle’s two past NHL expansion failures were surprising.

Richard Budzich, Bellingham

2021 might be good

They should use the extra year to renovate the Monorail to make it a legitimate way to get back and forth from Seattle Center.

Hawks Fan (online comment)

