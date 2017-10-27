Backtalk: Letters to the sports editor

Mariners

No hard feelings on Taylor trade

As a Mariners fan, I wholeheartedly sympathize with GM Jerry Dipoto as he contemplates what might have been, had he not given up on Chris Taylor (Matt Calkins: “ ‘I whiffed’: Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto’s biggest regret, but he stays upbeat”). But it’s not hard to understand why it happened.

Taylor’s early career was handled with complete patience, and he was given every opportunity to flourish. To me he was one side of a coin, with Brad Miller being the flip. They were quintessential four-A players, great in Tacoma but lacking in the bigs.

Don Anthony, Seattle

Take a joke?

The only way a player for the Mariners will ever be able to play in the World Series is if they get traded to another team.

Caractacus Pott (online comment)

Seahawks

Marshawn’s moves

I have always questioned whether or not Marshawn Lynch was a team player, with all the special privileges he received playing for the Seahawks. Now, it is only confirmed that he is not. Who did he stick up for in the game against the Chiefs? Certainly not his team, the Oakland Raiders.

Rebecca Keefe, Auburn

Huskies

Missing the Rose Bowl goal

Larry Stone’s column regarding the Huskies and Cougs’ chances for the playoffs (Stone: “Huskies, Cougars still have longshot chances to make College Football Playoff”) illustrate why the bowl games were a far better ending for the season. We’re talking disappointing season already if you don’t make the playoffs. I want a meaningful Rose Bowl game again.

Don Curtis, Stanwood

Watch this

Husky fans and Coach Petersen don’t have to worry about late-night games on ESPN with their strength of schedule and now a loss to the Sun Devils. We have found a way to avoid being on ESPN altogether.

Cal Bucholz, Friday Harbor

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit letters to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Times. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com