Mariners

Step dancing

John Stanton is not happy with the “step back.” I agree. (Ryan Divish exclusive: “Mariners owner John Stanton: Flexibility is more important than money spent unloading contracts”). I’ve been referring to it as “Step In It.” Amazing to think if given the choice I would bet on the yet unnamed hockey team to make the playoffs before the Mariners.

Jordan Gussin, Vashon

Money talks

With Mariners management, it’s always been about the money and it still is. That’s why Lou Piniella left after 10 years when he realized they were never going to pay the price for a World Series contender. That’s why Randy Johnson left when they wouldn’t pay him the $8 million a year that he was worth. They took an 89-win team last year and instead of adding a few more good players to become a playoff contender, they got rid of their core of high-salaried players.

Dick Rose, Newcastle

Another critic

This carousel of front-office leaders continues the tradition of wallowing in the mud of mediocrity while blowing through hundreds of millions of dollars on feeble talent evaluation, desperate trades and albatross contracts.

Christopher Chan, Seattle

Ice with that?

Having been out of the area for a few years, I was so excited to see that Seattle will soon have an NHL hockey franchise. My only question is when will Seattle have a major league baseball team?

David Sadick, Port Townsend

The right choice

The easy thing would have been to continue with business as usual. The hard thing was to eat tens of millions of dollars in contracts, burn a season, and hope to be better in two years. This plan might not work, but I want to thank Stanton for putting his money where his mouth is.

(online comment)

Sonics

Thanks Lenny

I got to meet Lenny Wilkens as a young boy attending one of his basketball camps at Providence Heights in Issaquah. He took a small group of us on a mini day trip into the woods nearby, and sat us down, and said, “Ask anything you’d like, except about basketball.”

That memory of that moment isn’t going anywhere, though it happened 45 years ago. He is a class act through and through.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Some advice

Spoil those grandkids! (Percy Allen: “After 40 years, Lenny Wilkens is stepping away from his foundation”).

greaterzinn (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com.