Mariners
Robot umps
I’m tired of seeing Julio Rodriguez robbed on called strike-threee counts because he’s a rookie. It’s well beyond time to use proven electronic ball-strike technology in MLB. Only swinging judgments should be called by umpires.
John McCaslin, Kirkland
Cubs stink
In Chicago, in a small Jewish cemetery, there is a head stone that simply says: “The Cubs stink!!” It might be time for us to bury our own team. Get some real hitters.
Phil Rognier, Medina
Out of tune
Speechless (“Trevor Story, whom the Mariners tried to sign in the offseason, hits three home runs to lift the Red Sox to a win”). The game was bad enough, but also, the radio feed was playing that “Kars4Kids” ad so often I’m starting to dislike children.
Longhurst123 (online comment)
Kraken
Too many TV catchphrases?
As a Kraken season ticket holder and longtime hockey fan — I saw my fist game in the old Madison Square Garden in 1969 — I must disagree with the assessment of the broadcast team (last Sunday’s backtalk).
TJ Brown’s color commentary was great but John Forslund’s attempt to put a signature call on every phase of the game was distracting. Just keep it simple.
RJ Klein, Bellevue
Sonics
Haywood on HBO
It is difficult to put into today’s context how huge of a deal it was for the local sports scene when Spencer Haywood joined the Sonics in 1970 (Matt Calkins: “Former Sonic Haywood calls his portrayal in HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ a ‘blessing’”). Huge. Sam Schulman was the dice roller.
cpm_Seattle (online comment)
All that Jazz
That brings back some fond memories. Spencer also had a late-night DJ gig on one of the local radio stations. He was very knowledgeable in the area of jazz music and even played some of his own records on air.
Oliver Sudden (online comment)
