Mariners

Flatliners

For many years, the Mariners’ tune has been the same: We need pitching, we need hitting, we need a manager. Time to pull the plug on life support and allow them to peacefully fade into a gentler league in Montana or North Dakota.

Ray Stebner, Bellingham

Déjà vu for this PCL fan

The Mariners have chosen to rebuild in order to find a solution for their dearth of winning seasons. It is interesting that they have chosen to regress to the days of the Rainiers and the old PCL. It feels as if the images of the great Steve Bilko are returning to the fore. Dan Vogelbach and his slow-footed ways, inferior defense, shortness …

Phil Rognier, Medina

Base jumping

The Mariners took a step back and fell off a cliff!

Tim Joslin Sr., Redondo

NBA

No respect for Klay

Somehow a group of sports writers allowed to select the All-NBA team managed to omit former WSU standout Klay Thompson. The Warriors guard was not even selected to the third team, though his body of work over the past several seasons, including the current one, has earned the unreserved praise of all of his peers. It’s also ridiculous that the writers’ vote is tied to financial incentives, which in this case cost Thompson $30 million in potential earnings.

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Storm

Injuries add up before season

This year should be about developing Sue’s heir apparent Jordin Canada and getting a good draft pick (“Storm star Sue Bird remains positive despite knee injury that will sideline her indefinitely”). Make a run in 2020 when her and Breanna Stewart are back. So unfortunate to have so much go wrong but this clearly isn’t their year.

EvergreenStater (online comment)

