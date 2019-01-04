Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Sarcasm detected

Why not get rid of Mitch Haniger, too? He’s 28 and way too old for Jerry Dipoto’s new team. He’s incredibly talented, so it’s kind of a puzzle why the M’s would want to keep somebody that good. We certainly don’t want any great players left to mess up the mix.

Lee Boelter, Seattle

Welcoming new pitcher

I’m staring to really get excited about the change of direction this team has done, getting talented young players in here now (Larry Stone: “Can Japanese star Yusei Kikuchi be the Mariners’ bridge from rebuild to rebuilt?”). They can grow together.

As far as 2019, remember most everybody predicted a 4-12 season for the Seahawks and obviously that didn’t happen. If the Mariners can get some consistent starting pitching and get some consistent offense they could surprise just like the Seahawks are doing.

d-sport (online comment)

Liked 2018 team

To my thinking last year’s team was good, not great, but looking better. You add to it, not reduce. Thanks Dipoto, for what?

Tom Blandi, Kent

Rose Bowl

Not a fan of the plan

As I watched the Huskies floundering offense in the first half, I kept wondering why their offensive coordinator is so infatuated with a horizontal passing attack. When you have a tailback of Myles Gaskin’s talents, why not stretch the field more vertically?

David Arntuffus, Shoreline

Cougs would have done better

I started my New Year’s Day with Champagne, lobster and ended it with creme brulee. In between I witnessed a total beat down of the Huskies in the Rose Bowl. Perfect start to a new year. Makes me think the Washington State team could have easily done better.

Tim Bailey, Auburn

Too hard on UW

Reading the Rose Bowl coverage by the Times you would think the Huskies had a disappointing season. I guess winning the Pac-12 title two out of the past three years doesn’t live up to your high standards.

Robert Maxson

