Mariners

Astros remain thorn in side

During the recent past, has any team dominated the Mariners as thoroughly as the Astros have? They are simply too good for anything approaching fair competition. Scott Servais says Seattle doesn’t fear them, but his club loses to Houston nine times out of 10. Whether fear is involved is just wordplay.

Tom Likai, Shoreline

Me first

The Mariners’ true long-term strategy in trading the best closing pitcher in baseball, a big home-run hitter et al, might cost them some initially but will save them many millions.

Being a fan of many years I feel it is only fair that the Mariners give me two or three of the millions of dollars they will be saving.

Jeff Ackles, Edmonds

Diaz struggling

The greatest crying point over the past Mariners’ offseason was parting ways with closer Edwin Diaz. Midseason alert: Our current closer, Roenis Elias, has an ERA that is nearly a run lower than the ERA of Diaz.

Lew Witham, Seattle

Huskies

Adidas uniforms

My 15-year-old grandson, almost 16, came to visit a couple weeks back. (Larry Stone: “Adidas football uniforms are the perfect fit for UW Huskies in more ways than one”). He would be what we would call back in the day a “clothes horse” — it’s all about style with him — and what was he wearing? A pair of Stan Smiths.

OvertheFence (online comment)

Flying weasel

If they opt to depict a Husky dog on shirts, etc., I hope they will research what one looks like — no more weasels!

phoenix43 (online comment)

Thumbs up on the new look

I too have seen the leaked photo of the new uniforms. I am pleased with them. They are a bit old school with a bit of new. I don’t think whatever they came up with would make 100% of the fans happy, but these look fine to me. The slant on the numbers that people talk about is pretty hard to see.

We have all seen some pretty garish-looking uniform designs come out the last few years around the country and I see nothing on these like that.

(Editor: Official photos of the new uniforms will be released this week.)

PURP (online comment)

Send us your backtalk:

Please limit comments to 125 words or less. They are subject to editing and become the property of The Seattle Times. Email to: sports@seattletimes.com. Mail to: Backtalk, Seattle Times Sports, P.O. Box 70, Seattle, WA 98111.