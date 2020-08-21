Mariners

No relief

Game after game, year after year, Mariners middle relievers cannot seem to throw a strike, leading to another loss. Why can’t the Mariners figure it out?

Ron Garvais, Omaha, Neb.

Prime candidate

It appears obvious that the primary objective for gutting the Mariners of talent a couple of years ago was to cut expenses. They were a competitive team; now they seem to be light years away.

This situation reminds me of the Seahawks until Paul Allen came along and purchased the team in 1997 from Ken Behring. Paul’s objective was winning, not profit.

How about Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person?

Ron Wambolt, Edmonds

Line item

As long as the owners of the Mariners won’t put money into this team, we will never see another 1995 or 2001. They use this team as a tax write-off.

Mary Dillon, Mill Creek

Huskies

Blowing bubbles in the Pac-12

I attend Husky games, but Jon Wilner’s convoluted attempt (“Here’s how Pac-12 football can be played in the spring — as long as COVID-19 testing improves”) to design and justify Pac-12 football schedules leaves out of the equation the most fundamental element: Are college football players really students first?

If they truly are student-athletes, then they should be on campus only when all students are allowed back, no matter how thick their “bubble.”

If they only come on campus to play football, then they are employees and should be paid accordingly.

One could then only hope they might find time from their jobs to take a class or two.

Dan Buerger, Bainbridge

