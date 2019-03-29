Mariners

Missed seeing the opening pomp

The pregame opening-day ceremonies were not televised? Let me get this straight — Jerry Dipoto blows up last year’s team, not everyone bought that and even more are skeptical. One excellent way for PR would be to televise the opening ceremonies. Obviously ESPN didn’t televise it because the rest of the country doesn’t care, but one of our local stations should have done a show.

Ed Boyd, Lynnwood

Dee Gordon ad

The full-page ad taken out (in Thursday’s Seattle Times) by DeVaris Gordon was truly uplifting. In these troubled times, we need to have some heroes. Both Ichiro and Gordon are good people who help others. Thank you, DeVaris, for speaking from your heart. It has truly made my day.

Joy Oliver, West Seattle

Young guns

I’m more excited to watch the M’s than I have been in years (“Stepping back: Inside the Mariners’ decision to change direction in 2019 after an 89-win 2018”). I was done with the older overpaid roster that was not quite good enough. I’m pumped to see what these young guns can do. I hope Jerry can pull off a few more deals at the deadline to build the system up more.

Billy McFly (online comment)

Gonzaga

Revenge?

At the end of Gonzaga’s win against Florida State, coach Mark Few was asked how it felt to get “revenge” against the team that knocked Gonzaga out of the tournament last year. He gracefully told the interviewer that the game was not about revenge, it was about winning against a tough opponent. Mark Few has class. On the other hand the headline in Friday’s Seattle Times says “Zags get revenge …” America is being drowned in a culture of conflict. I think we’d be better off if we could keep things in perspective and, for starters, remember that opponents in athletic competitions are not our enemies.

Carl Schroeder, Olympia

Seahawks

How to use Russell

I’m not in the camp to sign Russell Wilson to a long-term contract as long as Pete Carroll is the coach. Russell is a dynamic player who shapes the game using his athletic abilities and smarts. Carroll is an old-time coach who wants to play smash-mouth football. The two are contradictory. Coach Carroll only uses Wilson’s true abilities at the end of the game when they are behind.

Paul Skoog, Scottsdale, Ariz.

