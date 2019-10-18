Mariners

Dubious mark

Not only are the Mariners the sole remaining team to not make it to a World Series, since their first season in 1977 every other team has played in the Fall Classic. For frustrated Mariners fans (can there be any other kind?), here’s a suggestion for next year’s slogan: “No More Excuses.”

Frank Workman, Escondido, Calif.

Second-to-last bit the M’s

Sometimes it’s best to be last. Just ask the Washington Nationals. In 2008, the Mariners were vying with the Nationals for the worst record in the majors. At the very end of the season, the Mariners pulled ahead in winning percentage. This meant that the Nationals got the No. 1 pick in the following year’s draft. The Nationals picked Stephen Strasburg. The Mariners picked Dustin Ackley. How did that turn out?

Craig Dalby, Kirkland

Spend wisely

The Nats made it after they decided to not offer Bryce Harper more than the Phillies did, instead spending that money on guys like Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez. Worked out well for them.

NumberSevenHOF (online comment)

Bar bets

Great, we’re a trivia question now.

traumatizer (online comment)

Huskies

Jacob or Jake

After four total turnovers by quarterback Jake Fromm and a stunning upset loss to unranked South Carolina, contrasted with Jacob Eason’s winning performance at Arizona, Georgia fans might be wishing they still had a Jacob instead of a Jake.

Jim Varnell, Normandy Park

Seahawks

Dissly injury

The noncontact injury to Will Dissly was a TKO to the Hawks. Sure, they have a more-than-capable backup with the return of Luke Willson, but the chemistry between Dissly and Russell Wilson was something special in the works.

Creig Hamstad, Kenmore

Earl’s return

ET3 was one of the Seahawks’ best players ever (Larry Stone: “Earl Thomas returns to Seattle as a Raven this Sunday. What kind of welcome will he get?”). A generation of fans appreciated his skills. That he showed us he was human and had flaws at the end was just a post script. Stand up and show ET3 that we appreciated all that he contributed to the Seahawks organization over the years.

lordoflys (online comment)

